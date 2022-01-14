UPDATE: Driver killed after train strikes car in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman was killed late Thursday evening, after her car is struck by a train in Northeast El Paso.

According to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), 33-year-old Diana Saray Vasquez was killed after the driving a 2015 Dodge Charger onto the railroad tracks, where it was then hit by the southbound freight train.

Vasquez was traveling eastbound on Stan Roberts and did not stop for the stop sign located at the T intersection of Stan Roberts and Dyer. Vasquez crossed into Dyer, went over a dirt berm and came to a stop on the railroad tracks. A Union Pacific Train was traveling southbound on the train tracks and struck the Dodge Charger. el paso police department

Vasquez was transported to University Medical Center where she died.



Police say is the second traffic fatality of the year compared to 3 at this time last year.

