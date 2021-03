EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police are investigating stabbing in Lower Valley that sent 33-year-old man to the hospital Thursday morning.

According to the El Paso Police Department, the incident was reported as a family disturbance off 9029 Padilla Drive.

Victim was transported to hospital and one person is in custody. According to EPPD, the arrested man is victim’s uncle.

This is a developing story and we will be posting updates as more information come into our newsroom.