EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department responded to a shooting early Monday morning at Comfort Inn & Suites off 6600 block of Gateway Boulevard West.

According to the dispatch, the call came at about 3:39 a.m. on Monday and there was one person transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

EPPD has confirmed a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as more information come into our newsroom.