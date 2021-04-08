BREAKING: Murder under investigation in South Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crimes Against Persons Detectives are investigating a murder of a 44-year-old woman that happened Wednesday night in South Central El Paso.

According to the El Paso Police Department, officers responded to an ongoing assault call on at the 100 block of Malaga on Wednesday around 11:45 p.m.

Police said when they arrived at the scene a 44-year-old woman was found unresponsive and taken to a local hospital.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital later on.

The police don’t have a suspect in custody and are asking the public to call the non-emergency number at 832-4400 or 566-TIPS with any information about the murder.

The neighborhood is currently not under threat, according to the police.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as more information come into our newsroom.

