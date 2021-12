El Paso, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is reporting a shooting Sunday night at the Headquarters Tap Bar on the 2900 block of Tularosa in central El Paso. That’s right across the street from the central El Paso police station headquarters.

Police say there are 3 victims in the shooting. 1 person died at the scene and 2 have been transported to the hospital for their injuries. Crimes Against Persons is responding to the scene. No further details at this time.