EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are at the 400 block of Executive Center and Rio Grande where a man barricaded himself.

Police received a call at 2 a.m. regarding a burglary of a business. The SWAT and K-9 were called out to the scene as they work to bring male suspect out. The active scene is right off of I-10 and Executive.

Authorities have surrounded the building blocking it off with red tape. The investigation is still ongoing.

Stay with KTSM 9 news for the latest developments.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.