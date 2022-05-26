EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday May 23, the City Council voted to extend Tommy Gonzalez’ current contract as a City Manager, after the Mayor Oscar Leeser had previously vetoed it. Today, Leeser has issued a second veto.

The arguments filed for the veto are similar to the first one.

The contract still has 2 years remaining before expiration. Therefore, there’s no need to renew just yet. Second, the fact there’s a contract in place, it doesn’t require a renewal at this time.

The new reason for vetoing the Council’s decision, is that there was overwhelming feedback from constituents against an extension.

On Monday the City Council had approved the extension of Gonzalez’ contract until 2029, which doesn’t include a salary cap.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.