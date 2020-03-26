BREAKING: Juarez investigating possible COVID-19 fatality

Mexican authorities awaiting results of tests on patient who showed up with pneumonia-like symptoms

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Juarez authorities are investigating whether a man who died today of apparent pneumonia at a Mexican Social Security hospital was infected with COVID-19, a newspaper reported.

The deceased person will be tested for coronavirus and results will be known within 72 hours, Chihuahua state Medical Director Arturo Valenzuela Zorrilla told El Diario de Juarez.

In addition, the same IMSS-66 hospital in Juarez where the man showed up with pneumonia-like symptoms and later died will be testing three other patients suspected of being infected with the virus, Valenzuela said, according to El Diario.

If testing confirms it, this would be the first COVID-19 related death in the region. So far, Juarez has confirmed four cases of the coronavirus while El Paso, Texas remained at 21 as of Thursday afternoon, not including seven in Fort Bliss. Neighboring Dona Aña County, N.M., has reported 13 cases.

Juarez officials advised El Paso Health Department authorities that the case has not been confirmed as COVID-19, that they performed a test and are waiting for a result.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.