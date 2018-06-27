EPPD Investigating Suspicious Death of a Toddler Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - UPDATE:

El Paso police spokesperson Sgt. Enrique Carrillo tells KTSM the child in this investigation has died.

According to a news release, the victim is a 3-year-old boy.

Officers arrived to the home on a welfare check at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday when they noticed the child was having trouble breathing.

The boy was taken to Del Sol Medical Center where he later died.

Police say the case is being investigated as a suspicious death, but there is no threat to the public.

ORIGINAL:

El Paso police are investigating an injury to a child at a home in East El Paso.

The call first went out as a welfare check shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 11500 block of Spencer Drive in East El Paso. That's near Benito Martinez Elementary School, just south of the intersection of Lee Boulevard and Pebble Hills Drive.

An El Paso police spokesperson is en route to the scene. We will update you as more information becomes available.