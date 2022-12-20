EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Acclaimed actor Giancarlo Esposito, known for his roles in “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” will be honored at the 2023 Las Cruces International Film Festival.

Esposito will receive the festival’s “Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment Award.”

Esposito is best known for portraying drug kingpin Gustavo “Gus” Fring in “Breaking Bad” and again in the prequel “Better Call Saul.”



“Giancarlo Esposito is an iconic New Mexico actor known for his historic roles in ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul.’ His outstanding and diverse body of work has brought so much recognition to our great state,” said Ross Marks, founder and executive director of the festival. “It is a thrill the Las Cruces International Film Festival can honor him in person. He is the consummate character actor whose values and work ethic reflect Las Cruces. We are beyond ecstatic to have him as the face of the 2023 film festival.”



The eighth annual LCIFF is scheduled for April 12-16 at the Allen Theatres Cineport. Tickets are available at www.lascrucesfilmfest.com.



The 2022 event in March was the first LCIFF in-person event since the 2020 pandemic lockdown. More than 10,000 people attended the film festival presented by New Mexico State University and Visit Las Cruces.



Esposito will be on hand to accept the award, screening a film of his at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at the Allen Theatres Cineport.

Following the film he will host a question-and-answer session with the audience. Esposito will receive his “Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment” award at the LCIFF VIP Party at the Allen Theatres Cineport.

Past recipients of the award include William H Macy, Danny Trejo, Brendan Fraser, George Lopez, Cybill Shepherd, Richard Dreyfuss and Edward James Olmos.



Esposito is involved in several upcoming projects. He will next lead the cast of Netflix’s heist drama series “Kaleidoscope,” which debuts in January. Learn more about Esposito.



Ticket prices for the LCIFF are $150 for VIP passes, $75 for an All-Access pass, $25 for a day pass and $25 for Giancarlo Esposito’s celebrity screening. Tickets are available at www.lascrucesfilmfest.com.



The 2023 LCIFF collectible poster designed by artist Rush Allen will be revealed during a poster party from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at the Farm & Ranch Museum. VIP tickets will be on sale for the discounted price $100 at the poster party only. Admission is $25.

