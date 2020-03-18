BREAKING: At least one Juarez police officer dead in attacks targeting cops

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The Office of Juarez Mayor Armando Cabada says a municipal police officer was shot to death in a series of attacks targeting cops.

The attacks began Tuesday night as two Chihuahua state police officers were shot near a car wash. Wednesday, gunmen shot at municipal and state police officers near an industrial park, at a Downton intersection and at the General Hospital. The fatal attack took place near the hospital

Juarez news outlets were reporting more dead officers, but the Mayor’s Office could only confirm one fatality. Mayor Cabada would be releasing a statement later today.

Earlier, Deputy state Attorney General Jorge Nava said murders had spiked due to “a fracture in a cell of organized crime operating in the city.”

