1  of  2
Breaking News
Orders issued for all workplaces, daycares, assisted living facilities in El Paso Life-threatening crash reported in East El Paso

BREAKING: At least one Juarez police officer dead in attacks targeting cops

News

by: Julian Resendiz

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The Office of Juarez Mayor Armando Cabada says a municipal police officer was shot to death in a series of attacks targeting cops.

The attacks began Tuesday night as two Chihuahua state police officers were shot near a car wash. Wednesday, gunmen shot at municipal and state police officers near an industrial park, at a Downton intersection and at the General Hospital. The fatal attack took place near the hospital

Juarez news outlets were reporting more dead officers, but the Mayor’s Office could only confirm one fatality. Mayor Cabada would be releasing a statement later today.

Earlier, Deputy state Attorney General Jorge Nava said murders had spiked due to “a fracture in a cell of organized crime operating in the city.”

Stay tuned for more updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Gov. Abbott hints at new statewide action coming Thursday regarding public gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Abbott hints at new statewide action coming Thursday regarding public gatherings"

self-quarantine guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "self-quarantine guidelines"

Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?"

Migrants on MPP program wait at Juarez shelter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Migrants on MPP program wait at Juarez shelter"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/18"
More Local

More from Border Report

More Border Report