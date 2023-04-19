El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Four El Paso School Districts have Board of Trustee seats up for election on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

The early voting period will be from Monday, April 24 through Tuesday, May 2.

El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees Race for District 2 current EPISD Board president Al Velarde is not running again. District two represents Burges and Jefferson feeder patterns. Three candidates are on the ballot.

Will Veliz

Enrique Herrera

Alejandro “Alex” Cuellar

EPISD District 6, which was Board Trustee Freddy Khlayel-Avalos’s seat. Khlayel Avalos resigned back in October 2022. Four candidates are on the ballot for the seat. District 6 represents the Franklin feeder pattern.

David Adams

Valerie Ganelon Beals

Jacqueline Martinez

Josie Castro Garcia

Ysleta Independent School District 4 the incumbent Mike Rosales has one challenger. District 4 represents the Eastwood feeder pattern.

Mike Dwyer

Mike Rosales (incumbent)

Ysleta ISD District 6 is also up for reelection, with the incumbent Sotero G. Ramirez III running again. District 6 represents the Ysleta High School feeder pattern.

Sotero G. Ramirez III (incumbent)

Debbie Torres

Chris Hernandez

Socorro Independent School District at large has two seats up for election. The two current board members David O. Morales, and Michael Najera are running for reelection with a total of seven on the ballot. Voters will be able to vote for no more than two on election day.

Joshua Carter Guerra

David Ayala

David O. Morales (incumbent)

Miguel Rico

Jose Alonzo Jr.

Michael Najera (incumbent)

Marivel Macias

SISD District 1, incumbent Eduardo Mena is up for reelection with a total of three on the ballot.

Eduardo “Eddie” Mena (incumbent)

Tony Ayub

Alice Gardea

Anthony Independent School District Board of Trustees, District at Large is up for election with voters able to vote for four candidates.

Luz Elena Rodriguez (incumbent)

Cynthia Ramirez (incumbent)

Valerie M. Armendariz

Chrissy Singh (incumbent)

Sylvia Chavez

On Wednesday, April 19, candidates for EPISD, YISD, and SISD will be at a forum hosted by Texas Rising.

The forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the McCall Neighborhood Center located at 3231 Wyoming Ave.

Tune into KTSM 9 News at 10 for what the candidates have to say.