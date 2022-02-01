EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A recent visit to the border by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas revealed tensions between Border Patrol agents and the Biden administration.

A recently retired Border Patrol agent said the frustrations are real and stem from the policy changes and lack of support from the Biden administration.

“I believe with the Trump administration, when we were doing our job, we felt the support of the Executive Branch. We felt the support of our country. We brought to light the difficulty that Border Patrol agents encounter every day and also the mass influx that we are subjected to,” Bill Jackson, a 24-year veteran of the Border Patrol, said in an exclusive interview with KTSM’s Christina Aguayo. “We don’t feel that same support from the Biden administration. On the contrary, we’re being fed information to be able to manipulate the law in such a way that we’re not being a deterrent anymore, and we’re not having the safety and security of the American citizens at our heart.”

When Biden took office in January of 2021, he issued a flurry of executive orders and actions reversing Trump-era immigration policies, such as halting funding for the southern border wall and temporarily ending the Migrant Protection Protocols before a federal judge and Trump appointee ordered that the policy be reinstated “in good faith.”

Bill Jackson, a Chaplain who was a Border Patrol agent in El Paso for 24 years said that now the administration is changing the way immigration laws are enforced. For example, Mayorkas saying that migrants can’t be deported just for being in the country illegally:

“That negates our enforcement ability in those situations, where it’s revealed that somebody is here illegally. That has diminished the morale of our workforce,” Jackson said. “Also, we’re changing our terminology now. The law gives us the definition of an illegal alien. It is somebody that has entered our country without immigration documents, has done so without arriving at a Port of Entry and has not asked for permission. That’s the law. And the law specifically states that that person is an illegal alien. So right now the information is coming down from our headquarters that we are to call them ‘undocumented noncitizens.’ When you change the terminology that makes the law ineffective. It is very difficult for agents to work in those conditions, in that environment.”

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in the first three months of Fiscal Year 2022, nearly 500,000 migrants were apprehended at the southern border, and almost 240,000 of those migrants were released into the country under Title 8. In the fiscal year 2021, more than 1.7 migrants were apprehended at the southern border, and according to Secretary Mayorkas, at least 500,000 were released into the country.

“We’ve exceeded the amount of space that we can hold people in such a way that we can care for their needs,” Jackson said. “Now we’re just herding people in and getting them out as fast as possible because we’re overwhelmed. The law is being manipulated by our government in such a way that its not only compromising the safety and security of our nation, but the safety of our agents.”

In addition, Jackson said they are so overwhelmed that they cannot properly investigate the background of these migrants , and worries about the possible criminals coming across undetected.

Jackson said he has personally arrested criminals coming into the country that do not respect the nation’s laws and intend on doing harm to its citizens. He also said these criminals most often will not be traveling with the massive influx of migrants, but will be sneaking across the border in areas that have less enforcement, while those agents tend to the migrants.

“I’ve taken an oath to defend our country from enemies foreign and domestic and so has the leadership and when they [Biden administration] do not honor their commitment, it not only jeopardizes the safety of our country but it compromises their integrity and their ability for me to be confident in their leadership.”

Jackson has three children, four grandchildren and says he wants to give them a future of hope, but can’t do it in a country that’s falling apart.

Bill Jackson is the husband of Irene Armendariz-Jackson, who is seeking the Republican nomination to run for Texas’ 16th Congressional District, which is currently held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar.

Armendariz-Jackson has been an outspoken opponent of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and illegal immigration.

When Mayorkas visited El Paso last Thursday, she and her husband attended a protest outside a Border Patrol station, where she called for Mayorkas to be fired.

KTSM reached out to DHS, but they have not yet responded.

