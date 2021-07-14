Boys & Girls Club of El Paso Summer Camp saddles up for horseback riding

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A local chapter of a nationwide organization is providing some more summer fun for kids in the borderland.



The Boys & Girls Club of El Paso Summer Camp is riding on the inside track and have plans for children to go horseback riding.



Kids will learn about animal care and water conservation with the help of Rancho Naranjo Polo Club. While making some new friends, horseback riding will also enhance children’s self-confidence, improve balance and motor skills.



“The Boys & Girls Clubs of El Paso is excited to partner with Rancho Naranjo Polo Club.” said CEO Tony

Tomasheski. “Most of our kids have never seen a horse other than on television. The experience allows

our children to do something some have only dreamed of– not only seeing horses in person but actually

getting to ride a horse.”



“Rancho Naranjo Polo Club is happy to participate with another incredible community partner, The Boys

& Girls Clubs of El Paso. RNPC has been developing young players in high school, college and

professional polo for 12 years. With an emphasis on horse welfare, athleticism, team participation and

lifetime friendships, it is a great pleasure to include the children and staff of BGCEP as part of our annual

commitment to a summer youth camp and annual charity fundraiser polo tournament” said the Felhaber

Family.



The BGC of El Paso offers after-school programs at nine sites in the region, serving more than 1,400

students from Clint to Canutillo.



Boys & Girls Clubs of El Paso provide a quality after-school program that features BGC’s nationally recognized, evidence-based curriculum, and offers academic support and tutoring. There is no charge to enroll in any of the school-based locations, which help students succeed academically while developing leadership and life skills.



The BGC of El Paso has sites at Clendenin, Crosby, Hughey, Lee, and Whitaker elementary schools, as

well as locations at Club Petty, Canutillo Elementary School, Sageland Elementary and Club Janacek at

Montana Vista Elementary.



For more information, visit www.bgcelpaso.org or call 915-532-7410.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.