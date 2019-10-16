Boy hit by pickup truck in Northeast El Paso Tuesday night dies from injuries

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The boy who was struck by a pickup truck in Northeast El Paso has died from his injuries, according to the El Paso Police Department.

He has been identified as 13-year-old Brian Velasquez.

The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.

According to investigators, Velasquez was riding on a foot scooter with his 14-year old sister when he attempted to cross the 9800 block of Dyer Street.

The El Paso Police Department said that’s when he was hit by a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado. The driver was identified as 51-year-old Ricardo Raygoza.

According to El Paso Police, the area where Velasquez crossed is not designated as a pedestrian crossing, either by crosswalk or an intersection and lighting was poor.

Brian was transported to University Medical Center where he passed away.

Police have not mentioned if the driver will face any charges.