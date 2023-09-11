EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Bowie High School student and band member Daniel Esparza has reportedly passed away after he collapsed during the school’s football game on Friday, Sept. 8 against Ysleta.

The University Medical Center of El Paso confirmed on Monday morning, Sept. 11, that Esparza had passed.

“Please say a prayer for his family and all those who loved him.” said UMC.

As KTSM has previously reported, several people from Bowie High School gathered at the Jefferson High School parking lot on Saturday night, Sept. 9, to host a vigil for Esparza as he remained in critical condition.

Several in attendance offered prayers and words of positivity that Esparza would recover.

A GoFundMe was also created for the Esparza family to assist them during this time.