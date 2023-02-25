EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Bowie High School boys soccer team took the field for a charitable cause Saturday, participating in the Segundo Barrio Futbol Club’s Charity Cup (SBFC) match.

The match kicked off at noon featuring the Bowie Bears, who are members of the SBFC, playing against a team comprised of prominent El Pasoans such as El Paso ISD Board Trustee Leah Hanany, El Paso City Rep. Chris Canales and Telemundo News Anchor Carlos Sanchez.

“Bowie High School has a proud tradition,” Lugo said. “Being a Bear is something special and many of our alumni are enthusiastic about what goes on at Bowie today. Events like these really show our kids how much the community cares about them and wants them to succeed.” said Pedro Lugo, head soccer coach at Bowie High School.

The SBFC is said to be an organization led by volunteers that use soccer to give positive physical, mental and emotional growth for boys and girls of the ages of eight through 18 in the Segundo Barrio area. The club serves approximately 150 young players.

“The Charity Cup match offers a great showcase for the Segundo Barrio Futbol Club and also offers a glimpse into the tight-knit community we have in this part of El Paso. El Paso ISD students thrive because of these opportunities to play a game they love, and they are able to leverage it to advance their academic and professional pursuits.” said Simon Chandler, executive director of the SBFC and coordinator of community schools for El Paso ISD.