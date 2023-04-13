EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The International Bridge of the Americas is closing all commercial operations until further notice starting on Friday, April 14.

Roger Maier, Customs Border Patrol Agent says closing commercial operations will allow agents assigned to the port of El Paso’s import facility and other locations, to assist with the constant influx of migrants at the ports of entries.

Maier adds that CBP Office Field of Operations is in communication with stakeholders and will provide updates, as they become available.

BOTA’s cargo facility processes over 700 northbound commercial trucks daily, but recently the number has reduced to 200 after enhanced safety inspections were initiated, according to a statement sent out by the CBP Agent.

According to the City of El Paso’s Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard U.S. Customs and Border Protection daily encounters of migrants in El Paso is 1,648 with 4,178 in custody.

For the third day in a row hundreds of migrants could be seen at the border wall in El Paso Texas.

One man from Venezuela says he hopes he’ll be able to cross.

“Let’s see what happens hopefully they let us continue. Hopefully, they don’t send us back. It’s difficult, it’s hard to pass,” said Paulo Alexander from Venezuela.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has said repeatedly that the border is not open and Title 42 is still in place.