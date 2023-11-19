EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – BOSS Tenders, Dogs & Custard is expanding throughout the Borderland as its 11th location just opened in Horizon City.

The new location is located at 13660 Horizon Blvd. and its hours of operation are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Photos by Sebastian Esquivel – KTSM

If you are familiar with the Borderland, then you may have eaten at Peter Piper Pizza and/or Geske’s Fire Grill at least once; well, local restauranteurs Kirk Robison (of Peter Piper) and John Geske (of Geske’s) came together to open BOSS in 2017 in El Paso.

The idea for the franchise was focused on “creating a fast-casual restaurant devoted to making high-quality chicken, all-beef hot dogs and delicious frozen custard from scratch,” according to the restaurant’s website.

From tenders to hot dogs, sandwiches and salads, fries and even a variety of desserts, the restaurant promises to offer “delectable food, great value and supreme service.”

For more information about the company, you can visit their website here.