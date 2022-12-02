EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A manufacturing company based in Illinois will be bringing 130 jobs to East El Paso and will also be investing around 50 million dollars in the local economy.

The announcement was made Thursday, Dec.1 at the County Courthouse with County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and Borderplex Alliance CEO Jon Barela present. The building where the company Novipax will be manufacturing its products is currently under construction and will be located in East El Paso. Barela says that Novipax will start moving people into the facility early in the year of 2023 and by June they should be fully operational, with 130 people employed.

Novipax is a company that is said to primarily produce absorbent pads for proteins that are sold at grocery stores. The absorbent pads are seen under the protein, which are said to extend the shelf life. The absorbent pads can also be used for healthcare products as well.