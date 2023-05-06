EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Voters in four school districts around the El Paso area are deciding on multiple school board races on Saturday, May 6.

In El Paso ISD, two seats are up for grabs on the Board of Trustees. In District 2, Realtor Will Veliz was leading after the latest updated voting totals were released at 9:15 p.m. with 43 percent (877 votes). Alejandro “Alex” Cuellar, an assistant county attorney, had 42 percent (855 votes), followed by Enrique Herrera, an assistant superintendent with Socorro ISD, at 16 percent (320 votes). Herrera had ceased campaigning and not longer was actively seeking the seat.

In District 6, four candidates are running. Here are the latest voting totals as of 9:15 p.m.: Valerie Ganelon Beals, 30 percent (1,366); Jacqueline Martinez, 25 percent (1,137); David Adams, 24 percent (1,060); and Josie Castro Garcia, 20 percent (926).

In Ysleta ISD, there are also two seats that are being contested in the election.

In District 4, retired teacher Mike Dwyer was leading with 53 percent (1,067 votes) over the incumbent Mike Rosales at 47 percent (947).

In District 6, incumbent trustee Sotero G. Ramirez III was trailing two challengers. Debbie Torres was leading with 42 percent (476), followed by Chris Hernandez at 39 percent (440) and Ramirez at 20 percent (225).

Socorro ISD also has two seats being contested. In District 1, Alice Gardea was leading with 36 percent (889), followed by incumbent Eduardo “Eddie” at 33 percent (820 votes) and Tony Ayub also at 31 percent (781 votes).

Seven candidates are running for two at-large seats. Marivel Macias was leading with 29 percent of the vote (3,272), followed by incumbents Michael Najera at 22 percent (2,470) and David Morales at 20 percent (2,230). Four other candidates were at 11 percent or less.

In Anthony, Texas, five candidates are running for seats on the school board. The top three vote getters will be elected to four-year terms and the fourth-place candidate will be elected to complete an unexpired term ending in May 2025.

Here are the latest voting totals: Cynthia Ramirez, 23 percent (146 votes); Luz Elena Rodriguez, 22 percent (141 votes); Chrissy Singh, 20 percent (129 votes); ; Sylvia Chavez, 20 percent (127); and Valerie Armendariz, 16 percent (107).