EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A locally owned business run by a veteran and his family is deep cleaning people’s homes, helping them go through the ritual of spring cleaning.

JDog Junk Removal and Hauling is providing interior and exterior cleaning, all across the Borderland from El Paso to Horizon.

JDog offers services to homeowners, Realtors, storage facilities and can do wonders dealing with residential hoarding.

“We understand the timeliness of that house when it goes into closing, as well as we offer a cleaning service as well,” said Thomas Hill, president and owner of JDog.

Hill says when his company declutters a home, they like to donate the items if they can, instead of taking them straight to a landfill.

“That couch that may be used to you, might be a brand-new couch to a single mom or father,” Hill said. “So, one thing that we do is ask the customer: ‘Can we donate these items?'”‘

People use the garage as a primary storage place and once that is full, they’ll use the backyard, he said.

Hill says after retiring from Fort Bliss three years ago, his business has boomed from helping senior citizens and veterans declutter their homes.

To declutter your home this spring, click here for more information and to book your appointment call (915) 317-5402.

