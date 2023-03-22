EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In honor of Women’s History Month, women public officials are being recognized in the “Change Makers: Elected Women Serving the Borderland” event hosted by Progress321 and El Paso Matters.

The community is invited to attend the event, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Friday, March 31 at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center in Downtown El Paso

The event will feature a luncheon and a panel discussion featuring woman leaders such as U.S. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, retired District Judge Linda Chew, and State of Board of Education Representative Dr. Melissa Ortega.

Tickets are $100 each. Table sponsorships are $1,000, with an elected official seated at each table. Tickets and sponsorships can be obtained through the El Paso Community Foundation. Change Makers: Elected Women Serving the Borderland – El Paso Community Foundation | Grants, Scholarships, and Philanthropy Services (epcf.org)

Proceeds from the event will go toward the El Paso Matters, nonprofit organization and Progress 321.