EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’re wondering where your favorite flower shops in the Sun City get their extraordinary flowers, Lulu’s flowers on 7872 North Loop distributes from the state of Mexico.

“While these flowers travel already cut, they are still alive. The process of maintaining them, we put huge buckets of water and that water is already filtered. So, it can be smoother for the flowers,” Lulu’s Flowers Owner, Maria Acevedo said.

Freshly cut from the farms, Acevedo began her business back in 2017 right outside her backyard.

With the help of her daughter Maria Celeste and her niece Cecilia Belchis, she’s distributed to dozens of flower shops across the Borderland such as Flowers by Liza on 2226 Montana Ave, Claudia’s Flower Shop at 140 N Kenazo Ave, and Amour Flowers on 8814 Alameda Ave Ste D, El Paso, TX 79907.

“If in three days we haven’t completely sold the flower, we will have to take out the flower, cut each stem about three centimeters again and change the water with vitamins. This will allow the flower to last longer,” said Acevedo.

Belchis takes charge of taking care of every plant in the warehouse. Making sure they are growing, getting their nutrients and staying in shaded areas from the evening come sun rise.

“Not all plants are the same. There’s some that like to get fresh air, and other ones that enjoy being cold but like to be covered up,” said Belchis.

Making sure that every flower that travels from Mexico gets watered and is ready for the next client. Acevedo says each plant is different, just like a human being.

Belchis tells KTSM snake plants are mostly known for attention. Although they don’t need to be watered constantly, they do need to be cared for.

“The snake plant loves to get fresh air and he can last 15 days fresh but every day I have to talk to it and keep checking up on it and opening up its leaves, so it can stay alive,” she adds “As for the roses, they like to stay fresh, but they dislike the wind.”

While many florists come in and choose many flowers, Claudia Quezada from Claudia’s flowers tells me she’s known Acevedo before she began her business before 2017.

“I buy Daisy’s, Lilys, Sunflowers, Roses, Cremon, Alstroemeria, snake plants, all types that she distributed,” Quezada said.

Adding that, she also buys her ornament vases and spray paints for flowers as well. Avecedo says she is always welcoming new florist in the Sun City. Therefore, if you own a flower shop and have not heard of Lulu’s Flower’s and want to learn more click here.

