EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Growing up in a catholic church and then becoming a police officer at a Courthouse, where he saw his interest sparked in marrying couples on the U.S. Mexico half point, Ruben Escandon is now an ordained minister in the borderland.

“A lot of Judges didn’t want to do the weddings in Spanish. Which is surprising for a community that is mostly Hispanic, but I was doing the translating for them. So they would come and pronounce them husband and wife in English and then I would talk to them a little bit and then would do the translation for the judge and then he would sign the paperwork,” said Escandon.

In 2005, Escandon got his minister license and opened his first chapel in 2008. After marrying thousands of couples in the last 17 years, he’s dedicated himself to working with immigration cases.

“I was doing it on the bridge because that person can’t cross to the U.S. We do the paperwork, get everything ready for them, and marry them on the bridge.”

As he is now booked all the way through December, helping couples say I do. “I’ll travel to a venue, I’ll travel to a house, I’ll do them at the park. I can go all over the place. I have been doing that also for years,”

According to Wallethub.com, the City of El Paso was named the 8th best place to get married in 2023.

Administrative Services Manager Charlie Quiroga says the El Paso County Clerk’s office has seen an increase of 7,000 marriage applications in the recent year. Compared to 6,000 marriage applications, pre-pandemic.

If you’re ready to tie the knot and would like to reserve your wedding date at From this Moment Wedding Ministries and Chapels you can contact Ruben Escandon at (915) 321-9333 or visit the website here.

