EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As more migrants arrive in El Paso, local NGO’s (nongovernment organizations) are working to donate necessities to them as the possible end of Title 42 looms.

Pastor Timothy Perea has been passing out items such as water, food and other necessities to migrants to make sure they have the basics.

“People are not only left without some food, but no guidance, no direction, so as an NGO and as a pastor at the New Life Faith Center, we try we try to accommodate their needs first, which is food, some sort of hope, education as well,” Perea said.

Perea is asking for donations at the corner of Oregon and Father Rahm but does recommend that if you wish to help on your own to make sure you do so safely.

“Make sure that you’re very vocal, meaning that you’re letting them know we’re going to feed the less fortunate which is the kids and then women and the men afterwards. That way it produces a sense of security,” Perea said.

