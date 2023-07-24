EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Richard French, 96, has seen the devastation of nuclear weapons first-hand as a part of the Operation Crossroads in 1946.

With the recent release of Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” that tells the story of the initial atomic bomb testing, New Mexico’s Trinity testing site has fallen into spotlight.

However, after the Manhattan Project and later the devastating bombings of Nagasaki and Hiroshima in Japan to end World War II, the U.S. continued testing nuclear weapons.

In summer of 1946, French was assigned to USS Shangri-la, a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier anchored in the Pacific near Bikini Atoll as a part of Operation Crossroads.

It was a top-secret operation, French remembered, saying he could write letters to his family but never reveal where he was or what exactly he was doing.

Following his dad’s footsteps in joining the Navy, little did he know that he would be one of a few witnessing the explosions of atomic bombs and live to tell the tale.

“It was dropped from an aircraft from 30,000 feet. But they didn’t know at that time about the jet stream. So, the weapon came in straight down, drifted over and knocked out all the pictures, cameras on the side. So, they basically had to do it again,” French described the first bomb being dropped.

The operation continued with another detonation.

He described how different the “mushroom” had looked from what he had seen on a black-and-white TV back then.

“It was all in color because it was blue. And then this big cloud there was breaking. It was white, but it was breaking open. And you [could] see all this red. I guess it was radiation. I’m not sure what it was, but it was dangerous,” he recalled.

French worked on the pipes at the ship which meant dealing with leaks of water that was radioactive.

He explained he would try to move away from the leaks to be in contact with the water as little as he could, but for many of his fellow sailors, the consequences were fatal.

One of the sailors, he recalled, died of cancer just a year after being exposed to radiation.

“I basically survived, I guess,” French laughed.

The operation did not end with the detonations. They still had to clean the ship from radiation and that meant sanding it down along with disposing of radioactive materials through questionable methods.

“The radioactive paint on the ship, they would take out through the Golden Gate by San Francisco Bay and dump it over, which you can’t do it anymore with. That’s what they were doing then,” he said.

The most striking images that he remembers were the ones from Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

He saw military footage of the areas that he even visited after the bombings.

“They’d show like a concrete bridge. And this, you see, like a blob there. Well, that was a human being, you know, just cooked,” he described the bone-chilling images.

After his active-duty service, he went into the reserves and even joined a group that advocated against atomic bombs.

Shortly after, he was drafted to fight in the Korean War where he earned a Navy Bronze Star medal for valor.

Now he passes down the stories to his son David French, who also followed his footsteps by joining the Navy.

David had just watched “Oppenheimer” and could really see his father’s stories come to life. He hops that it continues reminding people of the disastrous impact nuclear war could have.

“Our country and other people’s countries could definitely be, you know, damaged. A lot of people killed, if there was ever a nuclear war,” he said.