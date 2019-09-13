Borderland kids take flight and learn about aviation

EL PASO Texas (KTSM) On Saturday kids will soar to new heights all in an effort to teach them about aviation.

It’s part of the annual Experimental Aircraft Association or EAA Young Eagles Day event. This event has been put on around the nation for years but this is the 5th time it has happened in the borderland.

Young Eagles Day courtesy of EAA Chapter 1570

Planes and instructors from Red Arrow Flight Academy located in Santa Teresa are donating their time to take these kids to new heights. They say they love being involved and sharing their passion with kids while hopefully sparking their interest in a career in aviation.

“The aviation industry is a great industry to be in. It opens opportunities for children to say, hey this is pretty fun, this is pretty interesting, I want to get involved in aviation. Or maybe I want to design planes so I want to be an engineer,” said Tomas Peralta the Young Eagles Coordinator.

They say now more than ever pilots are needed. According to Peralta many current pilots took their very first flight with EAA Young Eagles and he hopes that on Saturday he will meet some of the future pilots of America.

“Pilot shortage is one of the main problems for the industry maintenance side is also suffering. Mechanics are also a big shortage, so yes right now is a great time to be in the industry,” said Peralta.

The event will be held at the War Eagles Museum. The community is invited and can see the museum free of charge, they are currently celebrating their 30 year anniversary. There will also be a car show happening at the same time.

The event runs 8 am to 12 pm. If you would like to register to fly you can do so at www.Youngeaglesday.org.