EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso is set to experience warmer temperatures in the coming week, but overnight lows will remain chilly.

Starting on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we are forecasting a high of 67 degrees with evening temperatures dropping to 30 degrees. Moving into Tuesday, the forecast predicts a high of 58, descending to 33 degrees in the evening. Wednesday begins to see a warming trend with highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday stands out as the warmest day of the week, with a forecasted high of 71 degrees with breezy conditions.

Heading towards the weekend, temperatures gradually dip to the lower 60s, starting at 63 degrees on Friday with a overnight low of 40. Saturday’s forecast remains at 63 degrees, with mostly sunny skies, though some clouds may appear in the afternoon, and overnight lows are expected to be around 43 degrees. The rest of the week maintains temperatures in the mid- to lower 60s, with overnight lows consistently in the lower 40s.