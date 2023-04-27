EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Animal Services is inviting the Borderland to walk a dog at their “Mutt-A-Thon Challenge Volunteer and Adoption” event.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at the El Paso Animal Services Center located on 5001 Fred Wilson Ave and focuses on giving every dog a break from their kennel, showcasing them for adoption and promote volunteering, according to the City of El Paso Animal Services.

Animal services says there are over 400 dogs at the shelter waiting to be adopted. The event will need a large participation from the community in efforts to walk every dog in one day. The event will also give the Borderland more opportunities to learn about volunteering and provide “much needed love”.

Courtesy of El Paso Animal Services.

Anyone wishing to participate at the event can register at www.RescueRunners.org. Anyone under the age of 18 should be accompanied by a guardian.

Volunteers must wear full-length pants and closed-toed shoes. All volunteers will receive refreshments, a raffle entry for prizes and a “Mutt-A-Thon Finisher” photo with their running buddy.

Animal services adds the event is also being held in recognition of “Go Orange for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month.” Volunteers are encouraged to wear orange to show their support in the fight against animal cruelty.

El Paso Animal Services adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and all adoptions include a pets spay/neuter procedure, microchip, age-appropriate vaccinations and city license.