EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Parks and Recreation Department invites the community to celebrate “National Kids to Parks Day” on Saturday, May 20 at Ascarate Park Pavilion located at 6900 Delta.

The annual event is recognized at local, state and national parks and public lands across the country and is used to encourage children to explore the outdoors.

The Ascarate Park event include a kid fish derby, pet adoptions and lots of fun arts and crafts activities, according to the release sent by the county.

The Ascarate Fishing Club will be hosting the fishing darby from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the event is free for children 3 to 16 years old. Fishing poles will be provided.

Registration for the derby will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. A parent’s ID is the only thing necessary to register.

For more information on the Ascarate Fishing Club, call (915) 478-0406.

Pet adoptions will be provided by the Animal Welfare Department starting at 9 a.m.

The Kids Creation Corner will offer a wide range of activities including bird feeder creations, pet rock paintings, a scavenger hunt, water ball toss, a giant inflatable ball and a dunk bucket.

The El Paso County Aquatics Division will be hosting a water safety information and demonstration session from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ascarate Pool.