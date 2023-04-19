EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is inviting the community to welcome the Mission 15 Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico and El Paso, in honor of the Nation’s war veterans at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the El Paso International Airport’s Main Lobby located at 1800 Hawkins.

The honor flight is bringing home over 30 Korean and Vietnam War Veterans into the Borderland. The trip is said to provide “closure, healing and welcome the veterans home,” according to the release sent by the city.

The city says the community is welcome to bring signs, flags and well wishes as the veterans arrive in the Borderland.

The city adds there is an opportunity to line up alongside the airport’s sidewalks to cheer the veterans as their bus departs the airport at 7 p.m.

For more information visit, honorflightnm.org.