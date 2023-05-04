EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Amistad invites the community to their “Cinco De Mayo Health Fair Fiesta,” on Friday, May 5. It will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Amistad’s offices located on 3210 Dyer Street.

Attendants will find resources such as, healthcare accessibility, mental health resources for veterans and their families, according to Amistad.

Amistad says EP Dentistry 4 Kids and WellMed will also be providing the Borderland with free dental screenings and prizes at the health fair. Attendees are encouraged to bring their families to enjoy live mariachis and folklorico performances.

“Many times, individuals are unaware of the benefits they can qualify for. With this event, we are opening our doors to the community to gain knowledge on our programs and have a bit of fun.” Said Zaide Echegoyen, Aging Disability Transportation Resource Center Program manager. “With this event, we are opening our doors to the community to gain knowledge on our programs and have a bit of fun”, she added.