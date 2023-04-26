El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Ronald McDonald House Charities of El Paso is inviting the community to their 8th annual ‘Walk/Run for Kids’ on Saturday, June 17.

The event will start with a 5K at 8 a.m. and the 1-mile walk starts at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 17 at Sunland Park Racetrack Casino located on 1200 Futurity Dr.

The non-profit says the event will have vendors, music and entertainment for all ages. Participants are encouraged to bring their dogs to the event as their will be prizes and trophies for the best dressed dog, largest dog and best dressed team.

The non-profit adds the event will also feature a dance off with the community and team mascots. Medals will be awarded to the top 5K finishers per age category.

Early registration has begun and will last through Tuesday, May 30. Participants are asked to register individually or as a team.

Participants who register early are eligible to receive a t-shirt or a “swag bag” filled with goodies from local merchants and sponsors.

Late registration begins on Wednesday, May 31 to Thursday, June 15. For more information on the ‘8th Annual Walk / Run for Kids’ visit walkforkidselpaso.org.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of El Paso is a non-profit organization that provides housing to families with children receiving medical treatment for over 39 years. The non-profit’s goal is to provide support, love and compassion, according to the release sent by the organization.