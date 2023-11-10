EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Borderland is gathering to thank veterans for their service this Veterans Day weekend.

The annual Northeast Veterans Day Parade got things going on Friday morning, Nov. 10, with its traditional event starting at Stahala Drive and ending at Old Glory Memorial.

The event, put on by Flags Across America El Paso, featured veterans, families and the community coming together to celebrate everything that veterans have done to help the nation.

The parade featured military vehicles, music and enthusiastic crowds.

If you missed it, there are a couple of other opportunities to say thank you to veterans on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The United American Veterans Organization is putting on its annual Downtown Parade. The parade starts at 10 a.m. at Mrytle Avenue and North Florence Street and winds through Downtown.

The San Elizario parade will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday. It starts at Thompson Street, heads east on Main Street and ends at Veterans Memorial Plaza.