EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The role of women in the U.S. armed forces is often overlooked.

But Women Veterans Day, which is recognized in some places on June 12, seeks to change that.

The day is not recognized nationally but is used to mark the vital role that women have played in the military history of the United States, dating back to the American Revolution.

According to the Veterans Affairs Department, there are currently 2 million women veterans in the U.S and its territories.

The first Women Veterans Day was celebrated on June 12, 2018, and is currently a state-recognized commemoration in California, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin, according to the VA.

June 12 is the anniversary of the day when President Harry S. Truman signed the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act into law in 1948. The law enabled women to serve as permanent, regular members of the armed forces. Prior to this act, women, with the exception of nurses, could only serve in the military in times of war.

In the Borderland, there are a trio of events that are being put on to mark Women Veterans Day.

A Women Veterans Conference will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 9 at the VFW Post 812, 2400 Davis-Seamon Road. The event is free to attend. Lunch will be provided. Activities include lunch, a business clothing giveaway and a silent auction.

You can register by clicking here.

On Sunday, June 11, the Take a Walk in Her Boots event will be held from 7 to 9 a.m. at Old Glory Memorial, 9550 Gateway North.

There will be a 5K and a 1 mile fun run walk. A $35 fee includes a T-shirt.

You can register here.

Also on Sunday, June 11, the El Paso County Women Veteran Day Brunch will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Economy Wholesale Grocers, 411 N. Zaragoza.

This event is free to attend. You can register by clicking here.

