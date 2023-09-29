EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One of the Borderland’s largest credit unions is offering help to families who could be impacted by a possible federal government shutdown.

FirstLight Federal Credit Union said it is preparing to help individuals and families who may need during a shutdown if Congress can not come to an agreement on spending by Saturday night at midnight.

“We want our members to know that we are here to provide support towards meeting their financial needs,” said Chief Lending Officer Judy DeHaro. “While we hope that Congress will quickly resolve the outstanding budget issues, we know that our members count on us and trust us to respond to their needs.”



“If you are a government employee who may be impacted by the pending shutdown, FirstLight

encourages you to reach out to discuss your individual circumstances and work together to create a tailored plan to fit your specific needs,” a news release stated.

Some of the options include:

Skip-a-Payment Program- visit https://www.firstlightfcu.org/skip-a-pay for full details.

Assistance on existing qualified loans including loan payment extensions and more.

Penalty free withdrawals from share certificate accounts.

Apply for a loan.

“If a government employee is not currently a member of FirstLight Federal Credit Union and has

been affected by this shutdown, they are encouraged to stop by one of our 11 branches to see how FirstLight can help,” the news release stated.

DeHaro said: “We are only a click or a phone call away. We offer assistance through live chat, live video banking, by phone or in person.”

To contact FirstLight or learn more about the options available to you please visit firstlightfcu.org/possible-government-shutdown or call (800) 351-1670.