EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Unity Through Creativity Foundation and the Interfaith Alliance of the Southwest will be hosting the free “International Day of Peace” celebration from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at Keystone Heritage Botanical Garden.

Photos by Sebastian Esquivel – KTSM

The event will be part of over 5,000 celebrations nationwide of the 41st anniversary of the United Nations holiday. The 75th anniversary of the Declaration of the Universal Rights of Man will also be commemorated, according to a press release sent by Unity Through Creativity Foundation.

The focus of the celebration will be on “peace within, peace with each other and peace with the earth.” There will be family-friendly activities, music, art exhibitions, artmaking, short and exciting talks, dancing, practical skill development and a ceremony.

The festivities will also commemorate El Paso as the Veteran’s Capital of the U.S and becoming an International City of Peace.

For more information go to Unity Through Creativity’s Day of Peace website here, email community@UnityThroughCommunity.org, or call 415-612-0401.