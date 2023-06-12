EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso is already experiencing triple-digit heat in June, forcing residents to adjust their outdoor plans.

One resident said knowing about the triple-digit heat makes her feel uneasy, but now she’ll have to do more indoor activities.

“We’ll probably go to the mall, go to the indoor pools. We’ll probably go to the library and just try to go to the park probably early in the early hours…We’ll try to go before the temperature gets too too hot.”

The Extreme Weather Task Force said last year there were four heat-related deaths in the local area, urging El Pasoans to stay safe with the following tips:

Be diligent about drinking plenty of water

Work out in the early morning or late evening

Dress appropriately in light colored clothing

Wear sunscreen

Wear a hat and sunglasses

Grace Ortiz, chair of the Extreme Weather Task Force, said you should never leave seniors, babies or pets inside of the car.

“It can get really hot within a matter of minutes, and that person or that pet can pass away.” Ortiz, said.

