EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Around 70 El Paso residents went to the Southwest University Park at 8 a.m. this morning to climb 110 stairs for the fallen of 9/11.

The Borderland 100 Club hosted the event and is a non-profit which serves all law enforcement and firefighters in El Paso. Amanda Middleton, the President of the club says she started the non profit due to her being a medically retired police officer who has lost many in the line of duty.

“When I started wanting to serve this community you realize how many first responders are out there that have someone or have a connection to some kind of lose, and doing things like this bring us together as a family and allow us to honor our fallen,” Said Middleton.

This is the third year the club has been hosting this event, with one year being virtual due to COVID. Manual Maldonado is one individual who participated in the event by wearing full firefighter gear.

“Part of that is remembering the weight of the responsibility to those men and women and to the community.”

Maldonado and his family participate every year because they promised to never forget the fallen. According to Middleton, some people take only thirty minutes to finish climbing all 110 stairs, and others take longer. She says it depends on if you are wearing heavy gear and how fit you already are. The Borderland 100 club plans on keeping the tradition going to ensure people never forget 9/11.

