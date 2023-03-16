EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Border Youth Athletic association is inviting the community to their “Opening Day Celebration” at Golden Eagle Park located at 14400 Golden Eagle Drive, Horizon City on Saturday April 1.

The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will celebrate the start of the Spring/Summer BASE Play RBI baseball and softball season. Chico the Chihuahua will be in attendance and other special guests.

The Border youth athletic is a nonprofit organization that emphasizes the importance of staying in school and finding alternatives to drugs and gangs, according to BYAA.