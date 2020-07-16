Border travel restrictions extended another month

News

by: Fernie Ortiz

Posted: / Updated:

A general view of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection – San Ysidro Port of Entry district on March 21, 2020 in San Diego, California. The United States and Mexico announced a temporary ban on non-essential and leisure travel across the U.S. – Mexican border, but both countries emphasized that trade activity would not be impacted. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

 EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The U.S. has extended non-essential travel restrictions through Aug. 20, the acting head of the Department of Homeland Security announced on Twitter.

“Based on the success of the existing restrictions and close collaboration with Mexico and Canada, @DHSgov will continue to limit non-essential travel at our land ports of entry with Canada and Mexico until Aug 20,” Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf tweeted Thursday morning.

Added Wolf: “Close collaboration with our neighbors has allowed us to respond to #COVID19 in a North American approach and slow the travel-related spread of the virus.”

The restrictions in place since March 21 apply to non-essential land traffic from Mexico to the U.S. and from the U.S. to Mexico. The point is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from one country to another.

On Tuesday, Mexico asked the U.S. government to extend non-essential travel restrictions through Aug. 21.

“After reviewing the development of the spread of COVID-19, Mexico brought up to the United States the extension for another 30 days of restrictions to non-essential land travel along its common border,” Mexican Ambassador Martha Barcena said Tuesday on Twitter.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Beat the Heat

NMAA releases amended 2020-21 sports calendar

El Paso Primary Runoff Election Results

Texas primary runoff shows more than 4% boost in early voting numbers compared to 2016

LCPS votes to rename Oñate High School

Intocable will perform at El Paso's first Drive-In Concert at County Coliseum

More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz

More from Border Report

More Border Report