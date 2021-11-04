Woman found dead in the New Mexico desert arrived from Mexico a week earlier, investigators say

Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office and U. S. Customs and Border Protection determined that Caroline Frances Cherry crossed into the United States alone at the Paso Del Norte Bridge in El Paso at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 8, 2021. (Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Investigators trying to piece together the final days of a woman found dead in the New Mexico desert say she crossed into Texas from Mexico days before.

Caroline Frances Cherry’s wrist tattoo. (Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office)

The Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office said a passer-by found the body of 34-year-old Caroline Frances Cherry on Oct. 15 in a desert area commonly referred to as the “Quarry,” south of Las Cruces and west of Mesquite, New Mexico.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office (DASO), with assistance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, released photos of Cherry entering the U.S. from Mexico about 5:45 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Paso Del Norte Bridge in Downtown El Paso, Texas. The pictures show Cherry in workout clothes carrying two bags as she makes her way through customs.

DASO is asking the public for assistance reconstructing the last days of her life in Doña Ana County.

Investigators determined that Cherry was not from the area but may have had ties to someone in Doña Ana and El Paso counties.

Sheriff’s investigators have released images of the tattoo she had on her wrist and the type of shorts she was wearing.

Anyone with any information should contact Bo Nevarez at robertn@donaanacounty.org.