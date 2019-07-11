Replay: U.S. Conference of Mayors discuss crisis on southern border from City Hall

EL PASO, Texas (Nexstar) – Members of the U.S. Conference of Mayors held a press conference to discuss their visit to El Paso.

Bryan Barnett, the president of the USCM, and mayor of Rochester Hills, Michigan, led a bipartisan delegation of mayors from cities on or near the southern border to El Paso for a meeting on the ongoing situation at the border, and the impact it’s having on their cities.

The mayors also participated in a town hall with the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Kevin McaAleenan.

During its 87th Annual Meeting, the USCM passed several resolutions addressing the nation’s immigration policy, including a resolution sponsored by Mesa (Arizona) Mayor John Giles calling for increased federal support to take on the humanitarian crisis at the border.