EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Border officers deployed a riot control agent after hundreds of migrants gathered across the border from Downtown El Paso on Monday evening at what is known “el puente negro,” the black bridge.

The migrants told reporters that they were seeking asylum in the U.S. and were responding to a rumor Monday that they would soon be allowed into the country.

Early Monday, U.S. Border Patrol officials in El Paso told Border Report that transnational criminal organizations were spreading false information that the U.S. border would be open to all asylum-seekers starting on Tuesday.

Border officers and agents positioned themselves right in front of a locked gate that leads to the U.S. and deployed a riot control gas when some migrants tried to force the gate open.

“These are all good people,” one migrant said. “Workers.”