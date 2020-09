VIDEO: Beneficiarios del programa TPS luchan para mantener unidas a las familias, realizaron una manifestación este lunes

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The Mexican government is linking another reputed member of La Linea drug cartel to the murder of nine American citizens last Nov. 4 in Sonora.

Jesus Parra Renteria is being charged with organized criminal activity. He’s being held in a jail in Nuevo Casas Grandes, Chihuahua while the investigation into the massacre of three women and six children continues, the Mexican Attorney General’s Office said on Tuesday.