Vehicle hits and drags agent at Border Patrol checkpoint in El Paso

Border Report

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Border Patrol agent was hit and dragged by a vehicle suspected of smuggling a migrant this week at the Ysleta Station checkpoint in far east El Paso County.

At midnight on Aug. 10, the vehicle was sent to a secondary inspection at the immigration checkpoint, and while the agent questioned the passenger, the driver backed up and sped off, hitting and dragging the agent along the way.

The agent was taken to a hospital but is said to be in good condition.

Agents pursued the vehicle but had to stop due to inclement weather. However, the driver was located the next day, officials said. The passenger was detained.

“Thankfully, this perpetrator was located and will be brought to justice through the combined efforts of our agents and our invaluable law enforcement partnership with the FBI,” El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said.

The driver was taken into custody for allegedly assaulting the agent. The Assistant United States
Attorney’s Office and FBI are currently seeking a charge of assault on a federal officer.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Storms return to El Paso causing flooding throughout the city

Colin 2nd live

Flooding off of Brentwood and N. Mesa

El Chuco Inspirations: Chuco Relic highlights local talent, becomes staple for purchasing everything El Paso

10pm news update 08-12-2021

Vaccinated parents and children wait in lines to get tested for COVID-19

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime

More from Border Report

More Border Report