Val Verde County to sue Biden administration over border crisis

Elected officials in Val Verde County voted unanimously to sue the Biden administration over the crisis at the southern border. Officials held a meeting and voted to team up with other border counties who are taking legal action against President Joe Biden.

During the meeting, county commissioners talked about the more than 30,000 migrants who have illegally crossed the border in recent weeks, including the 16,000 migrants, mostly from Haiti, who arrived at the international bridge in Del Rio.

Commissioners asserted that they were, “Sick and tired of the ongoing immigration crisis” and it’s time for the counties to “stand up and do something about it.”

The county’s decision comes after the Democrat mayor of Laredo, Pete Saenz, stated in numerous interviews that the United States needs to do more saying, “We need to truly secure the border, it was working under trump, call it whatever you want to call it, but it was working.”

According to CBP, more than 200,000 migrants have been apprehended at the southern border each of the last two months.