US Senators Tim Kaine and Mazie Hirono visit Border Patrol facilities holding migrant children in El Paso area

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Two U.S. Senators, including a former Vice-President candidate, visiting the migrant holding facilities on Friday called the immigration system dysfunctional and inhumane.

U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mazie K. Hirono spoke to the media at Casa del Refugiado following their visit with migrants at the Border Patrol stations in El Paso and Clint.

Both Senators have been outspoken against President Donald Trump and his administration as a growing number of migrant children have been detained at various facilities along the border. They have cosponsored legislation to create new standards for migrant children who are in the government’s care.

“I think we have some bad policies,” said Kaine, who was the vice-president nominee with Hillary Clinton. “I think the shutting off of the asylum window is really really a bad thing and I think it is contrary to pillars of immigration law. We got to have the president stop the anti-immigration crusade because we are a nation of immigrants.”

Kaine said there should be a comprehensive immigration reform discussion in Washington.