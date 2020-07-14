Ultra-light aircraft drops shipment of meth near border in California: CBP

by: Fernie Ortiz

The total weight of the methamphetamine was 145.5 pounds with an estimated street value of $327,375. (CBP)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents said they had seen an ultralight aircraft flying at a low altitude moments before finding a duffle bag full of meth.

Agents from the El Centro Sector’s Calexico Station observed the aircraft shortly after midnight on Saturday, about three and a half miles north of the U.S-Mexico, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.

Agents responded to the area and located a white duffle bag and a metal basket. In the bag were 26 clear plastic containers filled with what agents later determined to be 145.5 pounds methamphetamine.

Agents turned over the drugs, valued at $327,375, to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

